LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Seven additional employees at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) have tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, jail officials said Thursday.
Only one LMDC worker had tested positive prior to the new tests being processed, according to a news release.
No inmates at the jail have tested positive for the COVID-19. As of Thursday, 122 inmates have been tested who were either "symptomatic or selected for random surveillance testing," the release says.
"We are working closely with Louisville Metro Public Health and Wellness on steps designed to keep staff and residents safe and healthy," LMDC Director Dwayne Clark said in the release.
Jail officials are working to identify anyone who has come in contact with the workers who have tested positive, including inmates. Any inmates who are symptomatic are currently masked and isolated in a housing unit on the medical floor, according to the release.
Eighteen staff members are self-quarantining at home, according to the news release. All employees who tested positive are also at home under isolation. Jail officials said they are maintaining adequate staffing through overtime.
All employees at LMDC are screened for their temperature before their shift begins.
There have been at least 1,275 cases of COVID-19 in Louisville, with 49 new confirmed cases of the respiratory disease reported Thursday, according to Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer.
