LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A rehabilitation project on Hikes Lane is scheduled to start on Wednesday.
According to Louisville Metro Public Works, the federally funded project includes repairing and replacing concrete pavement, improving curb ramps and sidewalks to meet ADA compliance. Construction cost is estimated to be $7 million.
The project on 2.7 miles of road is expected to be completed by late October.
Westbound lanes on Hikes Lane between Breckenridge Lane and Taylorsville Road will be closed. Westbound traffic on Hikes Lane and northbound traffic on Hunsinger Lane will be detoured due to the construction.
To see a detour map, click here.
