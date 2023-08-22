LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Excessive heat warnings are coming for the Louisville area this week, and the dangerous temperatures can also be dangerous for pets.
The Kentucky Humane Society shared a few tips this week to help keep pets safe:
- Never leave pets in hot cars
- Leaving pets in hot vehicles can cause severe dehydration and even death within minutes. Instead, keep your pets at home where they are safe and comfortable. If you see a pet in a hot car, call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Keeps pets indoors during extreme heat
- High temperatures can be dangerous, particularly to brachycephalic (short-nosed) dog breeds, such as pugs, boxers and bulldogs.
- Make sure pets have access to shade and fresh water
- As much as pets may like to play outside, it’s very easy for them to get dehydrated or overheated.
- Be careful of asphalt
- Asphalt or metal surfaces can get extremely hot in the summer and can burn paws and reflect heat back on your pet. Pet owners can help avoid burns by choosing other surfaces to walk on or by walking their pets in the morning or evening. Test the surface by placing your hand just above the ground.
- Just like humans, some dogs and cats get sunburn
- If you’re considering shaving your pet this summer, make sure to leave at least an inch of hair. This will help protect your pet from the sun’s dangerous rays. Animals with short, light-colored coats can get sunburned. Veterinarians can recommend appropriate sunscreens for pets.
- Provide "kiddie pools" or sprinklers
- Some dogs love to swim, just like humans. Kiddie pools or sprinklers will keep them safe from drowning and will also provide refreshing, fun activities to their day.
- Know the signs of heat stroke
- Pet owners should be educated on the symptoms of heat stroke so they can react immediately if their pets exhibit symptoms. Symptoms include restlessness, panting, increased respiratory and heart rates, excessive drooling, vomiting and diarrhea.
If you think your pet appears to have heat stroke , contact your vet immediately.
