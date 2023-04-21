Lucy the Toucan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A toco toucan named Lucy is the first of her kind to arrive at the Louisville Zoo.

In a news release Friday, the zoo said 7-year-old Lucy came to town from the St. Louis Zoo. Her new home is in the newly renovated area across from the jaguar habitat, the zoo said.

The zoo said toucans are native to the open woodlands of Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname and Uruguay.

They have colorful bills that help them reach hanging fruit, obtain eggs from birds' nests and are also — primarily — used for thermoregulation.

Related Stories:

Copyright 2023 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Tags