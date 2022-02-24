LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana second-grader said she started to panic after waking up on a cold, empty school bus.
The student, Karleigh Cox, was en route to being dropped off Monday morning at West Crawford Elementary School but fell asleep on the bus and ended up several miles away.
”She gets on the bus between 7:05 and 7:15 every morning,” said Kayleigh Cox, Karleigh's mother. ”It’s just scary and it doesn’t need to happen again.”
Karleigh, 7, couldn't believe it when she woke up on an empty bus.
"I saw buttons and I was like, 'Do I push them or do I not push them?'” she said.
Karleigh admitted there was some panic, but she eventually figured out how to open the front door of the school bus.
"I remember there was an emergency lever," she said. "So at first, I did this, and it still wouldn’t open. And then I did that, and it opened.”
After getting off the school bus, Karleigh went to the closest front door for help.
”I knocked on the door and I told them what happened," she said. "They said, 'Come on in.'"
It turns out she entered the home of a man and woman who work for West Crawford Elementary School and knew Karleigh.
According to Crawford County School officials, a substitute drive forgot to check the bus after dropping the students off at school and parked the bus at the home of the regular driver, who happens to be an owner-operator.
"The homeowners there took her to school," Cox said.
Crawford County Superintendent Mike Key said the incident has been reported to the Indiana Department of Education.
"The driver of that bus had a COVID situation, and we needed a sub driver, and he agreed to come back because he had maintained his license," Key said. "We have investigated and we have disciplined this particular driver."
Key said the substitute driver has worked for the district for years, has been suspended and was upset about forgetting to check the bus.
Karleigh she's learned a valuable lesson and wants to share it with other children.
"I hope you never do what I did and make sure you stay safe," she said.
