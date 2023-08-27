LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old Grayson County woman died in a crash on Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.
Troopers responded to a crash at the intersection of William Thomason Byway and Salt River Road around 1:08 p.m. Elizabeth Roof, of Leitchfield, was driving a 2010 Nissan Sentra eastbound on Salt River Road when she didn't stop at the intersection, according to police.
Roof's car hit a 2017 Ford Explorer that was traveling northbound. She was taken to Owensboro Health Twin Lake Regional Medical Center by MES, but was later pronounced dead.
The driver of the Ford Explorer was flown to Norton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
KSP is investigating the crash.
