LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 70-year-old New Albany, Indiana, man died after his home on East 15th Street went up in flames early Monday morning.
The New Albany Police Department and New Albany Fire Department responded around 5:20 a.m. to the house fire, New Albany Police Chief Todd Bailey said in a news release.
Bailey said firefighters rescued Michael T. Ben, 70, from the home and "immediately began life saving measures." He was transported to Baptist Health Floyd, where he later died.
Investigators determined that the fire had "been intentionally set by Ben who also took his own life," Bailey said.
"It is tragic and unfortunate Mr. Ben took his life in this manner," he added. "The difficult question our investigators face moving forward is to determine why he ended his life."
No additional information has been released.
