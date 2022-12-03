LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 74-year-old woman died in a crash near Newburg on Friday.
Louisville Metro Police responded to a crash in the 3700 block of Buechel Bypass around noon. LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said a woman driving a passenger vehicle northbound on Buechel Bypass lost control and went through the grass median into the southbound lanes of the roadway.
Police say the vehicle driving into traffic first hit a car that had swerved and then hit another vehicle that was going southbound.
The woman who lost control of her car was Karen Claxon, who was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office. Claxon was pronounced dead at University Hospital.
The driver of the first vehicle that was hit was also taken to University Hospital with what Mitchell says is non-life-threatening injuries.
