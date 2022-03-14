LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another person in custody at Metro Corrections died over the weekend, the seventh jail death since November.
A Louisville woman, who didn't want to be identified for legal reasons, said every time she hears about someone else dying behind the walls of the jail, it brings all the emotion of her son's death back to the surface.
"I miss him so bad, and just knowing that I'm not gonna see him again ... it's killing me," she said.
Jail officials said her son died a few months ago by suicide.
"They're neglecting their inmates," the woman said. "They're neglecting needs and ... their human rights."
On Sunday, a corrections officer found an inmate who appeared to need help. Staff members believed he was under the influence. After a search of that inmate's living area, an officer was exposed to an unknown powdery substance and started to feel sick, symptoms of a drug exposure.
K-9s were brought in and found a small amount of meth, but it's not clear if that's connected.
"The No. 1 thing we have is people trying to bring drugs in," said Daniel Johnson, president of Metro Corrections FOP Lodge 77. "Occasionally, we'll have someone try to smuggle in a weapon, but that's very rare. Most of the time, it's drugs that people are trying to bring into the facility."
Johnson said they've received approval for a body scanner to detect contraband, but that hasn't been installed yet.
On Saturday, a 32-year-old inmate died after being found unresponsive.
Steve Durham, assistant director of the jail, called Saturday's incident a medical emergency. But Johnson believed that was also drug-related.
On Friday, three inmates were being booked when they had to be taken to the hospital. Staff determined they ingested fentanyl.
"One of them was still in the transit area, hadn't even been brought into the facility yet," Johnson said. "So we do know that it's not just our facility. It's coming in from other areas as well. But we need to do something to stop it at the door."
Family members grieving said changes need to happen immediately.
"We gotta stop it," the woman said. "We gotta stop it before somebody else dies. People are dying. It's so wrong. They should not go to jail and die."
