LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old boy who lost his companion dog when his family moved to Anderson, Indiana, will soon be reunited with his furry friend.
According to a report by FOX 59, Merrick, a boy with severe autism, was traveling cross-country in a car with this parents Sunday night, when his dog Sky ran away.
It happened while the family made a pit stop in new Mexico. The two adults got out alongside a road to check under the hood of their truck. Immediately, Sky took off.
"She was gone," Miranda Huckeby, Merrick's mother, told Fox 59. "It was terrifying."
They searched, calling her name and driving around the desert, but failed to locate the dog in the darkness. Unfortunately, they had to keep driving.
"I have a little boy in the backseat and his dog is gone," said Huckeby, crying. "Yeah, that was hard."
Sky is extra special. Merrick's mother says he depends on his dog.
"Merrick has severe autism and Sky has been with him for four years," Huckeby said. "She mothers him. She herds him. She comforts him. She loves on him."
But help was on the way. A relative posted online asking for help to find Sky, and not even a day later, someone found a dog with a collar near a church. That person took her to a local animal shelter and a rescue group made the connection.
A ZOOM call from Dale Kuehnert, director of Grants Animal Care Center in New Mexico, shows Sky apparently happy and playful.
"She has just been a real sweetheart," Kuehnert said. "As you can tell, she's laying down next to me."
"This is a happy story because we always want a dog to get back and be reunited with their family," he added. "In this case, it's a pretty special story, obviously, because the family was traveling through the area."
According to FOX 59, Sky has secured a ride from New Mexico, and is expected to be reunited with Merrick on Friday.
Huckeby said she wants everyone to know "just how thankful I am -- how thankful that little boy is going to be when he gets his dog back. It mean a lot."
