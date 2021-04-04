CHARLESTOWN, Ind (WDRB) - If you drive through Charlestown, Indiana there is a chance you may have seen old train car by itself on a hill – one that has been there for decades.
However soon it will be on the rails again…but it’s no easy task.
From the outside, an old, abandoned train car may look like a sight for sore eyes but one’s trash is this man’s treasure.
“This car has been in Charlestown for about 20 years. It was rescued by Clark Nichols out of Louisville Scrap Metal. It was set to be cut up,” said John Owen so is Chairman of the Louisville Railway Co.
Inside is dark – the windows boarded up after vandals smashed them – it’s literally just a shell of what it once was. To make it shine again will cost at least $20,000.
Owens saw it and the city said he could have it. It’s now in the middle of a restoration process – to bring it back to all its glory from when it first hit the rails in 1938. The train was even featured at the World’s Fair.
It’s formerly a lounge and coach car that had more than 60 seats and a patrician that divided the classes.
But it wasn’t all easy life on the rails. In June 1942 it crashed while transporting soldiers during world war two. 8 people were killed.
“It was only the second accident on an American railroad that involved military personnel,” Owen said.
Donations and fundraising are helping to make the Silver Meteor shine and travel again. In June it will be moved to Louisville where restoration will continue – many of the parts, including original seats from similar cars coming from other trains in Indiana.
“So anything that isn't nailed down that we can use we're getting up in Noblesville to bring down to this coach,” Owen said.
Once restored, the Silver Meteor will head off to Georgia where it will be used for excursions
“I think when she is all polished and nice she will be enjoying the sunshine of the sunny south,” Owen said.
Owens says it would cost about $500,000 to bring the train to Amtrak standards.
