LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 81-year-old man died Friday afternoon in crash on US 50 in Jackson County, Indiana.
Indiana State Police troopers responded the area in front of Schneider Nursery near US 50 and County Road 260 East on a report that several vehicles were involved in a crash. When they arrived, they found five cars were involved, and several people were injured.
According to a news release, an ISP reconstruction showed that Herschel Williams, 81, of Seymour, was driving his pickup truck eastbound on US 50 when he, "for unknown reasons," crossed the center line and hit the driver's side of an SUV, causing it to overturn once.
Williams' truck continued eastbound, where it also hit another truck head-on, causing it to overturn and end up in a ditch.
A fourth car hit a guardrail while avoiding the SUV that was hit and overturned. A fifth vehicle, a truck, was hit with debris while trying to avoid the multiple crashes.
Williams was transported to Schneck Medical Center, where he died. Five others were transported to the hospital, and they're expected to survive.
ISP continues to investigate the crash. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to have played a factor.
