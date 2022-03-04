LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new Safe Haven Baby Box is being installed in southern Indiana.
The Hanover Volunteer Fire Department on West LaGrange Road will have the 81st box in the state.
The box will be dedicated to the community on Saturday. There will also be a demonstration of how it works, and a blessing of the baby box. The ceremony starts at 1 p.m. at the fire department.
Safe Haven Baby Boxes serve as a place for babies to be surrendered anonymously in a safe and secure location. The boxes are climate controlled and send a silent alarm that notifies first responders when an infant has been placed inside a box. Babies are usually attended to within five minutes before being medically evaluated. Officials said they're typically adopted within 30 to 45 days.
In the last three years, 15 infants have been placed in baby boxes, which are currently available in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida and New Mexico. Safe Haven also has a crisis line available at 1-866-99BABY1.
For more information about Safe Haven Baby Boxes and the organization's mission, click here.
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.