LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 86-year-old Kentucky man was killed Tuesday in Vine Grove when he tried to cross a road in an all-terrain vehicle and was struck by an SUV.
Joseph Hughes, of Vine Grove, tried to cross state Route 1600 in Vine Grove, which is just southwest of Radcliff, at about 12:45 p.m. in an ATV, according to Kentucky State Police. Hughes was struck by an SUV.
Hughes was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he was pronounced dead by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the SUV was not injured, state police said.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing, according to KSP.
