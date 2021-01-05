LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of punching an elderly Walmart employee and stealing jewelry is expected to face a judge Wednesday.
Shampayle Strother, 26, was arrested Monday afternoon in the parking lot of the Oldham County Library. According to a police citation, Strother was wearing some of the gold jewelry he is accused of stealing from the Walmart on Moody Lane in La Grange.
Wilanna "Billie" Clark, 89, who was working the counter that day, said she has piece of mind now that Strother is in custody.
"I would have been worried every time I went to the jewelry counter," she said.
Strother is the man suspected of punching Clark on New Year's Eve, grabbing several pieces of jewelry and walking out of the store.
"And I knew I was in trouble," Clark said, adding that she suspected trouble because of the questions the man was asking. "He asked for every piece that was close to $400."
Clark said he eventually reached for the merchandise, and that's what led to the violent confrontation.
"When I went to close the case, he had his hand in the case, and I screamed 'No,'" she said. "And the next thing I knew, that's the last thing I knew. I was on the floor, and there was blood everywhere."
Police said Strother was caught on store surveillance cameras.
Clark is happy there's been an arrest in the case, but she's disappointed in the suspect's actions.
"It's sad for people to throw their life away like that," she said.
According to the police report, someone from Walmart was able to identify the jewelry Strother was wearing at the time of his arrest. He's locked up at the Oldham County Detention Center and charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment and fourth-degree assault.
"I heard that he used to be a really nice kid," Clark said. "They said he went to North Oldham High."
Despite his alleged actions, Clark also has a message for Strother:
"I pray that you have a better life," she said.
And even after the assault, bumps and bruises and some soreness, Clark has no plans to stop working.
"I'll be back on Monday," she said. "I just love everybody I work with. They all think I am their mother or grandmother. They take perfect care of me, and I just like working."
Strother is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon.
