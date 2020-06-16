LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nine people were arrested Monday during what Louisville Metro Police called an "aggressive demonstration."
Each of the arrested faces charges of unlawful assembly and failure to disperse. LMPD and Mayor Greg Fischer issued warnings for everyone to stay out of the area downtown, after people used cars and signs to block the streets. At one point in the evening, people tried to pull a semi driver from a truck.
Acting Chief Robert Schroeder said some officers used pepper balls to disperse the crowd from the area of Ninth Street near Roy Wilkins Avenue as it closed in on police. Schroeder said some protesters did help diffuse the situation as it grew more heated.
There were reports of vandalism and violence Monday, including an attack with a brick on a media vehicle. No injuries were reported, but police said there was also an arrest for vandalism to a police cruiser. Since demonstrations began more than two weeks ago, 189 arrests have been made.
