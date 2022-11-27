LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nine-day closure of the Sherman Minton Bridge is scheduled to start on Monday.
Eastbound lanes of Interstate are scheduled to close around 9 a.m. on Nov. 28 and remain closed through 5 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. The closure will allow for crews to work as they begin demolition associated with Phase Two of the Sherman Minton Renewal Project.
The I-64 eastbound entrance ramp from West Spring Street in southern Indiana will be closed.
The suggested detour will be to use Interstates 265 and 65 instead. Traffic signs and message boards will be posted to alert drivers of the closure and suggested alternate route.
A weekend directional closure is planned for Friday, Dec. 9 through Monday, Dec. 12. It's unknown which direction of the bridge will be closed. Another nine-day closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 14 through Dec. 23.
The work is part of the ongoing Sherman Minton Renewal Project, which is aimed at painting and rehabilitating the 59-year-old bridge. The project is anticipated to give the bridge up to 30 more years of life.
For more information about the project and for updates, click here. To look at the construction timeline for the project, click here.
Related Stories:
- New Albany shop owners preparing for Sherman Minton Bridge closure
- 9-day eastbound closure of Sherman Minton Bridge delayed again
Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.