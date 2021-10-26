LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nine-day closure of the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge has been delayed and is now expected to start next week.
Weather permitting, the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 will close for nine days starting Monday, Nov. 1 at 3 a.m.
The closure was originally supposed to start at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, but officials said crews need more time to make shoulder improvements to the Interstate-265 westbound ramp to Interstate 64 West ahead of the closure.
Those improvements will strengthen the pavement along the shoulder of the ramp, but recent wet weather has prevented crews from starting the work. Weather permitting, the ramp work is expected to happen early Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28. The ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. on Oct. 27 to 6 a.m. on Thursday for the work.
During the nine-day closure, crews will patch the deck and position equipment for future work. I-265 and I-65 will be available as a detour.
The project is intended to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge that carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River, connecting Louisville and New Albany.
It's estimated that the long-term repairs, which included the replacement or refurbishment of bridge decks, rehabilitation of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other improvements, will extend the life of the bridge up to 30 years.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.