LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nine-day closure of the westbound lanes of the Sherman Minton Bridge is expected to start early Monday.
Weather permitting, the westbound lanes on Interstate 64 will close for nine days starting Nov. 1 at 3 a.m.
The closure was originally supposed to start at 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 27, but officials said crews need more time to make shoulder improvements to the Interstate-265 westbound ramp to Interstate 64 West ahead of the closure.
Those improvements will strengthen the pavement along the shoulder of the ramp, but recent wet weather has prevented crews from starting the work. Andrea Brady, the spokesperson for the Sherman Minton Renewal project, says there's still a chance that weather conditions could postpone the closure again.
"There's a lot of dominoes that have to fall," Brady said, "and when weather happens it can impact those dominoes, so we just ask for everyone to be patient during this time."
Brady reminds drivers to plan ahead for a longer commute as they seek alternate routes.
During the nine-day closure, crews will patch the deck and position equipment for future work. I-265 and I-65 will be available as a detour. The project is intended to extend the life of the 59-year-old bridge that carries six lanes of traffic over the Ohio River, connecting Louisville and New Albany.
The contract for the bridge renewal project allows one 9-day closure of the bridge per year, in each direction. Brady says the closure delay from this week to next should not affect the overall timeline of the project.
The next significant closure for the bridge is scheduled for a weekend in mid-November. That will close both eastbound lanes on the upper and lower decks.
It's estimated that the long-term repairs, which include the replacement or refurbishment of bridge decks, rehabilitation of structural steel elements and installation of new lighting, among other improvements, will extend the life of the bridge up to 30 years.
