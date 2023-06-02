LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a vehicle Thursday morning in southern Indiana.
According to the Washington County Sheriff's Department, the incident took place just before 9 a.m. Thursday. Authorities said the boy had just checked a mailbox on the east side of State Road 135 North and was crossing the highway when he was hit.
That's about four miles north of Salem in Washington County.
The boy was taken via helicopter to Norton Children's Hospital in Louisville, where he died late Thursday afternoon.
At this time, no charges have been filed.
"This was a very unfortunate accident," said Sheriff Brent Miller, in a statement. "Our prayers are with all parties involved in this tragedy."
