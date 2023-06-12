LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A child celebrating his ninth birthday got to spend time learning about Louisville Metro Police.
Travis, a Louisville area child, wanted to hang out with LMPD officers for his birthday wish. That wish came true when LMPD officers set up some time with the boy.
LMPD's SWAT unit opened up its office to Travis and his father so they could get a personal tour of SWAT, their equipment and vehicles. They also met with K9 Casper.
"Thank you officers for helping Travis and his dad have a great day," LMPD posted.
