LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 9-year-old Louisville boy suffering from brain cancer who captured the hearts of the community has died.
According to a post in the Facebook group David's Adventure DIPG, David Turner Jr. died shortly before 4 a.m. on Friday. His family said he passed away "without pain."
His death comes after years of battling an inoperable brain tumor. In April 2018, David was diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma (DIPG), a terminal cancer growing on his brain stem. After that diagnosis, his family told us most patients survive just nine months, so they decided to launch "David's Adventure," a new experience every day after radiation as a way for David to live life to its fullest.
That decision spawned a movement that helped David enjoy life to the fullest. WDRB was there in June 2018, when Turner reported for duty at the Kentucky State Police Elizabethtown post to be a KSP trooper for a day.
That adventure included his own pint-sized police uniform, time with the bomb squad, the K-9 Unit and SWAT -- but his favorite moment came when he sat in the firetruck, where he could barely see over the wheel.
"If we can bring a smile to his face and make it a positive day, then it's worth it, absolutely," said Captain Matt Johnson of the Kentucky State Police.
In May 2019, David was surprised with a $1,000 check from Raising Hope, a charity that was started by Rodney Smith Jr. Smith travels around the country mowing lawns for the elderly, disabled, single mothers and veterans. He surprised the Taylor family with the donation.
"It's cool to make someone's day," Smith said. "That's what the whole idea is about: to help families out and encourage others to give back."
There were other adventures too -- adventures that not even a global pandemic could stop. In March 2020, Shift Empire, a local car enthusiast group, hosted a car meet in David's honor.
"I know they worked hard to get his favorite type of car out here, so it's really exciting that people just show up for him," his mother, Elizabeth Turner, said.
Event organizers were blown away by the turnout Sunday for the event "Doin' it for David." "We just want to bring the community together to do something good for somebody. It's bigger than us," Shift Empire President Alex Mac-Crittendon said.
For his birthday in April 2020, a drive-by parade was held outside David's home. That parade included superheroes and FBI agents dressed in SWAT uniforms surrounding David's house with signs of encouragement, as well as dozens of cars honking their horns.
"It shows David how many people are out there thinking of him," said Elizabeth, David's mother.
As late as Monday, David was with other families at the Capitol Building in Frankfort where Gov. Andy Beshear recognized DIPG Awareness Day.
As journalists who covered David's story for years, all of us at WDRB News send our condolences, our thoughts, and our prayers to his family. May we all face life with the courage and enthusiasm that David did.
Related stories:
- Local car enthusiast group hosts car meet for 8-year-old battling brain cancer
- 8-year-old with brain cancer surprised with drive-by parade outside his home
- 7-year-old Louisville boy with brain cancer surprised with $1,000 check
- Celebration for 7-year-old with terminal brain cancer planned at the Dart Rush NERF arena
- 6-year-old with terminal cancer gets to be KSP trooper for a day
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.