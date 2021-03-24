LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A majority of the population in Jefferson County wants to get the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a survey by the University of Louisville.
In February, researchers with the University of Louisville and the Co-Immunity Project sent letters to 35,999 homes across Jefferson County to ask their perceptions about the COVID-19 vaccine. They also invited them to make an appointment for free COVID-19 testing.
Out of the 1,296 Jefferson County residents who participated, 91% of them would choose to get the vaccine, according to a news release.
Researchers said 3% of white and 8% of minority participants said they would never get the vaccine.
Most of the respondents said they would prefer to receive the vaccine from their healthcare provider, but would also be wiling to go to a walk-in clinic, pharmacy or hospital.
While many of the participants had concern about the vaccine's side effects and safety, minorities expressed those concerns "at higher rates."
Researchers say the study was limited since it was delivered to homes and required computer and internet access, but they believe "analysis of the results will be helpful in increasing access and acceptance of vaccines among different populations."
