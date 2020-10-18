LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The family of a Louisville World War II veteran says he was a fighter, even through his battle with COVID-19.
Arthur Mitchell leaves behind a lasting legacy. A member of the greatest generation, Mitchell's family says he was an army veteran who served in World War II.
"He served from 1945 to 1947, and he came back home and he had to reestablish himself," his granddaughter Tamika Payne said.
At 96 years old, Mitchell faced another battle: the coronavirus.
"He never gave up, he was fighting from day one," Cassandra Mitchell, his daughter, said. "To me, that's a true soldier. A soldier don't give up. They will fight the entire end and that's what he did."
Family says Mitchell caught the virus in his nursing home and fought it for nearly a month. He died last week.
"We told him it was okay for him to go ahead and go," Payne said. "He fought as long as he could and it was OK for him to go."
But for a large family, finding a way to celebrate his life during a pandemic was another challenge. They decided to hold an outdoor memorial at Jeffersontown Veterans Memorial Park in front of the Freedom Wall.
"Due to COVID, we couldn't celebrate him the way we wanted to, but we had to make the modification so we're still able to celebrate his life and his service and the love he had for his family this way," Payne said.
Five generations gathered to honor Mitchell's service and sacrifice as a soldier, a patriarch and beloved member of his family.
"Love the people that you have while you can because we only have a moment in time," Payne said. "Take advantage of the moments that you have because you don't know when your number is going to be called up. We're standing in an invisible line, and we don't know when our number is going to be called."
In addition to his children, Mitchell leaves behind 20 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.
