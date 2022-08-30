LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 96-year-old Louisville woman got to have her "miracle moment" this month.
Dot Zipperle revisited The Brown Hotel, where she spent her honeymoon night with her husband in 1950. At the time, she worked nearby and frequently got lunch at the hotel.
The special day was part of The Grand Senior Living's "my miracle moment" program, which tries to make each resident's wish come true.
In honor of Zipperle's special day, the Brown Hotel provided free meals for her and her best friend, fresh flowers, and sat them by the grand piano.
"I was surprised, I was shocked, I really was, that she'd made my wish come true," Zipperle said. "Brought back a lot of memories."
Zipperle told her daughter this was something she wouldn't forget for a long time.
