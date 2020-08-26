LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Drivers who use the ramp from Ninth Street to Interstate 64 East in downtown Louisville will soon need to plan an alternate route.
The ramp is scheduled to close Friday (Aug. 28) at 7 p.m. and won't reopen until the end of September. Workers will be replacing concrete and updating drainage. Drivers can detour by taking the ramp on Main Street near the Frazier History Museum.
Work is scheduled on the other ramps in the area too, so expect weekend or overnight ramp closures.
The entire project is set to be complete by the end of the year.
