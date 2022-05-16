LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Billed as the "festival for the rest of us," Louisville's Poorcastle Festival is set for this weekend.
Dozens of local musicians and bands will jam out at Breslin Park this Friday, May 20, Saturday, May 21, and Sunday, May 22.
The festival starts at 1 p.m. each day, with the last musician taking the stage at 10:15 p.m. each night.
Local businesses, artists and food vendors will also be in attendance.
Poorcastle started in 2013 and benefits youth-based musical organizations in Louisville.
Tickets start at $10 and are available now. For more information and to purchase tickets, click here.
