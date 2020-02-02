CECILIA, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of members of the small community of Cecilia, Kentucky gathered Sunday afternoon for one final farewell to a beloved chapel.
"Everybody just looked to this church as that landmark ... it was a symbol of faith and our love for God," owner Anna Akins said.
Akins said the original Cecilian Chapel was built in 1902. It was recently renovated and was operating as a chapel and event venue. The chapel was destroyed by a fire last week.
The roof caved in and the floor collapsed during the fire. It was the center of the community and now the building is charred, hollow and ruined.
"It's heartbreaking, I don't understand why," Akins said.
Akins says investigators told her they believe the cause of the fire is suspicious.
"It's very hard to understand why somebody would do it on purpose because everybody loves this church so much," she said.
Dozens of people showed up Sunday afternoon to take one final photo in front of the church and share their memories.
"We married here 45 years ago, June 14," Debbie Blair said. "We planned on celebrating our 50th wedding anniversary here, we dedicated our first child here ... I grew up in this church."
The love for the church and all it stands for could be felt, as a the community gathered to say goodbye. The building itself will soon be gone, but the many special moments made there will still live on.
"What I hold dear is the memories and the people here," Blair said. "You know, nobody can take that away. A fire cannot destroy that."
Akins admits she doesn't know what's next, but the family hopes to save whatever they can. They're taking comfort in the fact they'll always have the memories.
Anyone who had an event booked at the venue can contact the Akins family directly.
