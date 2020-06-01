Members of the Kentucky National Guard helped reinforce Louisville police as a large crown gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
Police dressed in riot gear kept watch on the mostly peaceful protest on Sunday near Sixth and Liberty Streets in downtown Louisville. May 31, 2020
Large crowds gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
Members of the Kentucky National Guard helped reinforce Louisville police as a large crown gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rallies turned to protests and demonstrations disintegrated into riots in Louisville over the last several days.
Tuesday marked the fifth straight day of unrest. Let's recap...how did we get here?"
Here's a wrap-up of key events over the past several days:
On Thursday, May 28, protesters took to the streets at about 7 p.m., protesting the police killing of former EMT Breonna Taylor. Around 10 p.m., police and protesters clashed for the first time. Ninety minutes later, shots were fired from the crowd and seven people were hit.
From that point on it was protesters versus police with officers using tear gas and flash bangs and protesters firing back with fireballs.
Hundreds of people have gathered Thursday evening in downtown Louisville to protest the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March and recent events involving police across the country.
Hundreds of people have gathered Thursday evening in downtown Louisville to protest the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March and recent events involving police across the country. (WDRB Photo/Travis Ragsdale)
Hundreds of people have gathered Thursday evening in downtown Louisville to protest recent events involving police across the U.S. and the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March. (Hayden Ristevski/WDRB Photo)
Hundreds of people have gathered Thursday evening in downtown Louisville to protest the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March and recent events involving police across the country.
Hundreds of people have gathered Thursday evening in downtown Louisville to protest the shooting death of Louisville resident Breonna Taylor in March and recent events involving police across the country. (WDRB Photo/Travis Ragsdale)
LMPD has put officers at several street corners to block traffic. It appears police are making a several block perimeter in each direction. (WDRB Photo/Rod Hissong)
The night of Friday, May 29, brought mass destruction, including looting on 4th Street and throughout downtown Louisville. Several fires were set., and demonstrators ran for safety as police fired pepper balls to disperse crowds.
Meanwhile, a peaceful protest formed in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood marching into the early morning hours.
The daylight on Saturday, May 30, revealed devastation and mass destruction. Business owners tried to clean up the mess, fearful of the night ahead.
Members of the Kentucky National Guard helped reinforce Louisville police as a large crown gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
Large crowds gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
Police dressed in riot gear kept watch on the mostly peaceful protest on Sunday near Sixth and Liberty Streets in downtown Louisville. May 31, 2020
Large crowds gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
Police and members of the Kentucky National Guard monitor crowds gathered Sunday afternoon near Sixth and Liberty for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
Large crowds gathered Sunday afternoon near in downtown Louisville for a protest calling for justice for Breonna Taylor. May 31, 2020
A tear gas canister can be seen in the middle of the street, after police tried to disperse the crowd near Jefferson Square on Sunday. May 31, 2020.
Law enforcement keep watch on the crowd from the top of the MetroSafe building at Fifth and Liberty Streets in downtown Louisville. Sunday, May 31, 2020.
But by midnight another officer involved shooting ending with another black man dead in the city.
This time the victim was David McAtee, known as the barbeque man in West Louisville. Friends say the street food vendor fed people regardless of their ability to pay.
He died in a hail of gunfire when police responded to a crowd at Dino's Foodmart at 26th and Broadway around midnight Monday morning. Police Chief Steve Conrad said someone fired at the officers and two LMPD officers along with two Kentucky National Guards members fired back.
"We have had a horrible tragedy," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a public briefing Monday afternoon. " We lost a wonderful citizen."
During that same afternoon briefing Fischer revealed the two LMPD officer who fired shots did not activate their body cameras in violation of department policy.
Fischer fired police LMPD Chief Steve Conrad.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people returned to the Dino's site Monday to mourn McAtee.
The Louisville field off of the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's office and Kentucky State Police have all launched investigations into McAtee's shooting along with internal investigations in LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard., Kentucky State Police.