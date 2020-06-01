LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rallies turned to protests and demonstrations disintegrated into riots in Louisville over the last several days.

Tuesday marked the fifth straight day of unrest. Let's recap...how did we get here?" 

Here's a wrap-up of key events over the past several days:

On Thursday, May 28, protesters took to the streets at about 7 p.m., protesting the police killing of former EMT Breonna Taylor. Around 10 p.m., police and protesters clashed for the first time. Ninety minutes later, shots were fired from the crowd and seven people were hit. 

From that point on it was protesters versus police with officers using tear gas and flash bangs and protesters firing back with fireballs. 

The night of Friday, May 29, brought mass destruction, including looting on 4th Street and throughout downtown Louisville. Several fires were set., and demonstrators ran for safety as police fired pepper balls to disperse crowds.

Meanwhile, a peaceful protest formed in Louisville's Highlands neighborhood marching into the early morning hours.

The daylight on Saturday, May 30, revealed devastation and mass destruction. Business owners tried to clean up the mess, fearful of the night ahead.

In the calm after the chaos, organizers pressed for peace.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer implemented a 9 p.m. curfew and brought in the National Guard and Kentucky State Police to aid the Louisville Metro Police Department.

Law enforcement took a more aggressive approach in the weekend. Officers shot tear gas more quickly and freely to disperse crowds. 

At least 70 people were arrested over the weekend according to Metro Corrections with charges including rioting, menacing and failure to disburse. 

Sunday, May 31, brought a deafening demonstration from the steps of the KFC YUM Center.

"Fire those cops," echoed throughout downtown during the Black Lives Matter healing ceremony.

The peaceful crowd of more than a thousand people sang old spirituals like, "Oh Freedom" and "We Shall Overcome."

But by midnight another officer involved shooting ending with another black man dead in the city.

This time the victim was David McAtee, known as the barbeque man in West Louisville. Friends say the street food vendor fed people regardless of their ability to pay.

He died in a hail of gunfire when police responded to a crowd at Dino's Foodmart at 26th and Broadway around midnight Monday morning. Police Chief Steve Conrad said someone fired at the officers and two LMPD officers along with two Kentucky National Guards members fired back.

"We have had a horrible tragedy," Mayor Greg Fischer said in a public briefing Monday afternoon. " We lost a wonderful citizen."

During that same afternoon briefing Fischer revealed the two LMPD officer who fired shots did not activate their body cameras in violation of department policy.

Fischer fired police LMPD Chief Steve Conrad. 

Meanwhile, hundreds of people returned to the Dino's site Monday to mourn McAtee.

The Louisville field off of the FBI, the U.S. Attorney's office and Kentucky State Police have all launched investigations into McAtee's shooting along with internal investigations in LMPD and the Kentucky National Guard., Kentucky State Police.

