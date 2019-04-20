LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A long and successful career for one staff member of Norton Healthcare almost didn't happen. His journey a world away is serving as a life lesson for Louisville patients and staff, kids and adults alike.
The doctor's office isn't exactly the most fun place for kids. "As soon as you talk to him, he puts everybody at ease," said Dr. Laura Jacks, an orthopedic surgeon.
However, at this office, Abraham Aluel has a way of taking the edge off. "Just knowing him makes you smile. Then, once you know his background, to then interact with him, makes you smile even more," Dr. Jacks said.
His journey started a world away. He's known as one of the Lost Boys of Sudan. At nine years old, Aluel was one of 20,000 boys who fled home in the 1980s to escape a genocidal civil war. Most didn't make it on foot to Ethiopia. "There was no medicine. So, when disease broke out, it spread all over. A lot of kids lost their lives there," Aluel said.
Those who survived lived on little to nothing.
In 2001, he and other refugees arrived in the U.S. He came to Louisville, leaving his family behind. "The life that they're in is terrible. So, there's no way I can forget about them," Aluel said.
Aluel is now able to help his family back home and support his family here. In 2003, he started at Norton Healthcare and enrolled in school. Norton Healthcare paid his tuition. He graduated and now works as a radiology coordinator at Norton Children's Orthopedics of Louisville, specializing in X-rays and people.
"I have a lot of fun with the kids most of the time. I really enjoy it because I love kids," Aluel said.
Kids are honest. "'Why do you look like that? Why is your skin like that?' God made us different, you know. Look at you," Aluel said.
That's usually where a conversation and a lesson happens. "When I talk to the kids, I usually encourage them, telling them that, if I made it up to where I am right now, why not you?" he said.
Aluel received the 2019 "Commitment to Compassion" award for improving the lives of those around him. It's sponsored by the Partnership for a Compassionate Louisville. "I was really happy about it, and I thank God that I have that opportunity," Aluel said.
He's stayed positive in the face of adversity, giving back to the hospital and the people who gave to him. "If you give a smile, you get a smile, and Abe gets a smile from everyone all the time," Dr. Jacks said.
Copyright 2019 WDRB News. All rights reserved.