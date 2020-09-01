LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A month into school, hundreds of students and staff have already had to quarantine in Clark County, Indiana.
But the county's top doctor said they've learned a lot about the spread of COVID-19 in that short time.
So far, Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said the vast majority of cases have been from community spread and appear to have just been detect once people get into schools.
"Out of about 10,000 kids that are back in school, we've only been able to identify somewhere between 10 and 15 cases of in school spread, which I think is really good right now," he said.
The state of Indiana has already changed some guidelines when it comes to siblings in schools.
"You've seen some more strict guidelines," Yazel said. "If a child goes home from school now, they do recommend the siblings go home and some things like that that have kind of filtered out from those findings that we're seeing."
While student safety is important, Yazel said keeping staff safe is more of a challenge.
"Two or three teachers or other staff out, then your day-to-day operations start to be threatened," he said. "That's where you've seen some closures in our county."
At least 11 schools in the county's four districts have had cases, which has lead to classes and even whole buildings being sent home to quarantine. Yazel said that has lead to some anxiety in the community.
"What we want people to understand is those are people that are being protected and protecting from further school spread," he said. "Hardly any of the quarantine population is actually symptomatic at all. It's just a way of protecting in school spread."
Yazel said that approach has been effective, but he warns about easing safe guards.
"That's how you have an outbreak of 40 or 50 cases in a facility," he said.
With many districts in Kentucky delaying in-person learning for another month, Yazel has some advice on how to get students and teachers back in the classroom across the river:
"Flexibility and communication are the big themes," he said. "Just making sure you're getting information in real time and it's not going through various people. You understand that they may go back, and after a few weeks, they have a period that they have to go virtual for a while or some of the buildings."
Yazel also said starting with lower positivity rates helps schools cut down on cases. Clark County's seven-day positivity rate averages between 8 -10%.
