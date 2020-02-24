LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Butch and Chris Pinkerton get together to watch that war documentary they're both really into, it's hard for them not to reminisce about their own history.
Brotherly love is different than most others, especially when you're growing up.
"We used to fight like cats and dogs," Butch Pinkerton said.
There are quarrels and some light roasting
"Mom bought him huskie jeans," Butch recalled about Chris.
There's also the kind of competitiveness you rarely come across again in life.
"I'd hit, what was back in those days, a long shot, an 18-footer, and he'd get all mad," Chris Pinkerton said with a smile.
It's what got the Pinkerton boys from one smiling scrapbook photo to the next. But the old pictures don't tell the story of the trying times Butch dealt with for all of his childhood.
"(I was) plagued, I guess you'd say, with bladder and kidney problems since I was a little boy," Butch Pinkerton said.
Trips to the hospital were constant. At 10 years old, one of his kidneys was removed. Later, dialysis became necessary. And then in his late 20s came a frank talk with a doctor.
"He said, 'You ought to think about a transplant,'" Butch Pinkerton said.
He knew who he had to ask, but that didn't mean it would be easy.
"I just said, 'Chris, I have something that I need to ask you,'" Butch Pinkerton said. "And I said 'I want you to think about being my donor."
"To be honest with you, it was just, 'He needs me. I've got to be there for him,'" Chris Pinkerton added.
The procedure was scheduled at Jewish Hospital for Valentine's Day 1980.
"I'll say it this way: 'Tah dah!'" Butch Pinkerton said. "Forty years later, and we're going strong."
You read that correctly. Forty years. If you're thinking no way, so are doctors.
"I think that's pretty unusual," said Dr. Siddharth Shah, a kidney specialist at Norton Children's Hospital and the University of Louisville. "The average lifespan of a kidney at best would be 20 years."
Medical miracle? Perhaps. The brothers celebrated the milestone this year like they always do with a trip to Waffle House for breakfast. That ribbing that defined childhood is still served every time they get together, but now, there are also some tears.
"He looked at me in the eyes and said, 'Butch, I'd do it all over again,' Butch Pinkerton said with tears in his eyes. "That's the nicest thing anyone has ever said to me."
The saying goes brothers are what best friends can never be. Butch and Chris Pinkerton prove that every day.
