LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A popular antique mall in Louisville's Irish Hill neighborhood will soon be closing its doors for good.
The Crazy Daisy Antique Mall, located at 1430 Mellwood Ave., is shutting down on March 31, according to a post on the business' Facebook page on Friday. The 20,000-square-foot antique mall houses more than 80 vendors and 150 booths.
"Yes, it's true. The building has been sold, and the Crazy Daisy will be closing March 31, 2020," the Facebook post says. "We have made so many good friends over the years. We can't thank you enough for the support. We will miss you!"
Many loyal customers expressed their sadness over the news in the comments of Crazy Daisy's Facebook post.
The antique mall is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.