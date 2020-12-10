LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UPS has a major role in distributing the first FDA approved COVID-19 vaccines, and the first kits necessary to administer the doses are already being shipped to locations across the country, including Louisville.
"It's significant day," said Jim Mayer, public relations manager for UPS Airlines, adding that the kits will be followed by the vaccine itself when the FDA grants emergency use authority. A U.S. government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to decide whether to endorse mass use of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to help conquer the outbreak that has killed close to 300,000 Americans.
Mayer says the kits were sorted at its Worldport facility Wednesday night, and are currently out for delivery.
Millions of doses of the vaccines are likely to be stored in at the UPS global air hub in Louisville, before they're shipped all over the world. According to previous WDRB reporting, UPS officials confirmed that it has been building freezer farms in Louisville as well as in the Netherlands to store vaccine doses.
Plans call for about 150 freezers at the Louisville facility, with the potential for more based on demand. Each freezer can reach temperatures of negative 80 degrees Celsius and store 48,000 doses, the company confirmed. The freezers are necessary because Pfizer's vaccine – one of three in the works -- needs to be kept at minus 70 degrees Celsius (minus 94 F) to be effective.
The freezer farm is near the UPS Worldport global air hub at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport, but the company won’t say exactly where.
UPS officials say the company has also been ramping up its capability to produce dry ice, which is necessary to keep the doses cold when they're in transit. The dry ice will also be available for hospitals, clinics and other locations that need it to keep the doses at the correct temperature.
