LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some of Louisville's best chefs all met in one place on Sunday for a cause that is near and dear to their industry.
The second annual "A Taste for Life" was held to help those who suffer from depression and anxiety in the food service industry.
Four Pegs helped present the event where attendees walked around and tried dishes from 24 area restaurants.
HAPPENING NOW: the second annual “A taste for life” benefiting mental health in the restaurant industry in honor of Anthony Bourdain. @WDRBNews #TasteForLife @FourPegsBeer #Louisville pic.twitter.com/rrE0dw4XMO— Joel Schipper (@JSchipperWDRB) October 2, 2022
It's also to raise awareness for suicide prevention following the four year anniversary of the death of celebrity chef Anthony Bourdain.
A Taste For Life began in 2019.
"We came up with the idea, one of us made a Facebook post, a few of our chef friends kind of chimed in and said, 'Hey, if you did something for Bourdain Day, we'd love to chip in,'" Kahlil Kennedy, a co-organizer for the event, said. "It snowballed completely out of our control."
The National Alliance for Mental Illness, The Pete Foundation and Bridgehaven Mental Health Services were some of the beneficiaries for the event.
