LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Taste of Kentucky has been offering gifts and goods with a Kentucky flavor for nearly four decades, and they've now expanded and completely renovated its retail and warehouse operation at 11800 Shelbyville Road.
A Taste of Kentucky has shut down its downtown and Shelbyville Road Plaza locations to consolidate the Middletown address.
The Shelbyville Road expansion was into an adjacent warehouse and includes new flooring, wall and window treatments, fixtures and lighting. The location's Kentucky Artist Gallery has been enlarged to feature a wider selection of art from local artists.
“We wanted to enlarge and update our store to provide the best shopping experience possible," co-owner John Hassman said in a press release. "The additional space will also allow us to better support our local suppliers, as we have for 38 years.”
