LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A third of Jefferson County’s registered voters have already cast their ballots.
Nine days before election day, Jefferson County voters have returned more than 113,000 absentee ballots, including 11,339 on Friday, according to the Jefferson County Clerk’s Office. That’s nearly two-thirds of absentee ballots that local election officials have issued.
This year’s total number of absentee ballots cast so far is already more than six times as high as the total number of absentee ballots cast in the 2016 presidential race.
Another 92,196 voters have cast their ballots early in person this fall, including more than 8,200 on Friday.
In total more than 205,000 people in Jefferson County have already voted. That’s nearly a third of registered voters.
In the 2016 presidential election, 356,152 voters cast ballots in Jefferson County, excluding write-ins. Hillary Clinton got 53.6% of the vote.
