LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A week after a judge ruled federal pandemic unemployment benefits should continue in Indiana — pending a lawsuit — some Hoosiers still haven't received any payments.
Callers to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development may hear a representative respond with "the department is reviewing the court's order."
The DWD issued a statement Monday saying the state was "determining how to proceed" following the Marion County judge's decision last Friday.
A spokesperson for Gov. Eric Holcomb's office said the state is working to comply with the judge's decision and get back into the program.
But state Attorney General Todd Rokita said it's not a straightforward process, because the state had to give 30 days' notice to withdraw from the federal program.
"We've got an expedited briefing schedule," Rokita said. "The court has responded. So I'm hopeful that the issue can be finally resolved in short order and we can have some clarity."
A decision about whether the state will be forced to get back into the federal unemployment program could come in about two weeks.
Related Stories:
- Judge: Indiana must continue federal unemployment benefits
- Federal unemployment programs in Indiana end as some Hoosiers wait for months of payments
- Lawsuit filed against Holcomb's decision to end extended unemployment benefits in Indiana
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.
Biden backs changes in military sexual assault prosecution