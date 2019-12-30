LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Paducah, Kentucky, are looking for a man who they said tried to steal more than $10,000 worth of merchandise from Walmart and caused more than $4,000 in damages.
Employees told police that a man hid thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in duffel bags and stored them in the outside curtains of the garden center, causing severe damage to the curtains, according to Paducah Police Department. The would-be thief planned to retrieve the duffel bags later.
Police asked that anyone with information about the thief’s identity call 270-444-8550. Tips also can be made anonymously by texting WKY and the tip to 847411 or by downloading the WKY Crime Stoppers app. Information that leads to an arrest or indictment may result in a reward of up to $1,000, the department said on its Facebook page.
