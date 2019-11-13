JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- As Louisville City FC gets ready for its shot at a third straight USL championship this weekend, the unfinished home of the team's late co-founder is still looking for a buyer.
The shell of what would have been a dream for architect Wayne Estopinal sits along the banks of the Ohio River in Jeffersonville ... within view of the soccer stadium of the team he co-founded.
The home was a labor of love for Estopinal, who died in a plane crash about a year ago.
Ken Groh, the broker who represents the home, said Estopinal last visited the construction workers on Nov. 30, telling them that he was grateful for their work. Then he left for the airport.
Hours later, Estopinal was killed when his plane crashed in Clark County.
The home has not been touched since.
“There has been a lot more interest in it than I thought because it is a daunting task to finish it,” Groh said.
“His dream here was going to be a very expensive dream,” Groh said. “Quite a few people have looked at it. Quite a few people have requested the large plans.”
The home has expansive views of the Ohio River and downtown Louisville and a distant view of the new soccer stadium in which the team will be playing next year.
The asking price for the home is now $429,000, half of what it was originally. Groh said he expects the new owner would have to pay another $1 million to finish it.
The lot the home is on is one-tenth of an acre. It is 30 feet wide and 152 feet long. Estopinal planned to use every inch of the property and had the drawing to do it.
The property representatives hope a new buyer will be just as passionate about the home as Estopinal was.
“I think people will bend over backwards for whoever wants to take a shot at this,” Groh said.
