LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Memorial Day weekend is expected to be big for travelers across the U.S.
AAA expects 42.3 million people in the U.S. to travel during the Memorial Day weekend, an increase of 7% from last year. More than 37 million of those travelers will be driving.
It's expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since AAA started tracking holiday travel in 2000.
"The world has reopened and there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel," Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central, said in a news release. "From unique destinations like Egypt to the always popular beach trips and cruises, more Americans are planning those special vacations this summer with family and friends."
|Method of Travel
|Total Travelers
|Increase from 2022
|Automobile
|1.8 million
|4.5%
|Air travel
|243,000
|16.4%
|Other (bus, train, ship, etc.)
|68,000
|10.7%
|Region Total
|2.2 million
|7.2%
AAA recommends people to leave before 1 p.m. on Thursday if they're traveling on that day. It recommends people to leave before noon on Friday to beat the traffic.
Traffic is expected to be lighter on Saturday.
