LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fewer people are expected to travel for Thanksgiving this year, but for those who do, road trips are the top choice.
According to AAA, more than 47 million travelers are expected to drive to their destinations over the next few days. That number is down this year, with overall holiday travel expected to drop by 10%.
While planning ahead is always important, AAA says it's even more critical during the pandemic.
"Plan your route. Make sure you know where you're going -- what's open and what's closed, what the restrictions might be -- and pack accordingly. Make sure you have plenty of hand sanitizer, wipes. AAA suggest you also use things like old Kroger bags -- old grocery bags -- when you're pumping gas," said Lynda Lambert, media spokesperson with AAA East Central.
If you are road tripping this week, consider leaving early or leaving later in the day, to avoid traffic.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.