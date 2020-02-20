LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six hotels and two restaurants in Louisville are being recognized again by AAA with Four Diamond designations.
Louisville Marriott East, The Brown Hotel, Omni Louisville Hotel, Louisville Marriottt Downtown, Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown and 21 C Museum Hotel join 1,718 other Four Diamond designated hotels around the U.S., Canada, Mexico and the Caribbean.
English Grill and Vincenzo's Restaurant join 682 other restaurants on the list of Four Diamond restaurants.
Four Diamond hotels and restaurants "represent just 4.2% of all establishments in the Diamond Program," AAA said in a news release Thursday.
This isn't the first time these hotels and restaurants have received Four Diamond designations. Vincenzo's Restaurant on South Fifth Street in downtown Louisville has been a Four Diamond restaurant since 2007, while English Grill, located in The Brown Hotel, has had it's Four Diamond designation since 1994.
Louisville Marriott East has been a Four Diamond hotel in 2013. The Brown Hotel has been a Four Diamond hotel since 1993, while the newer Omni Hotel in downtown Louisville got it's designation in 2018. Louisville Marriott Downtown has been a Four Diamond hotel since 2005, Embassy Suites Louisville Downtown since 2015 and 21C Museum Hotel on West Main Street downtown since 2008.
"Four Diamond establishments provide guests with the comfort of knowing they can expect some of the highest quality available where they rest and dine," President of AAA East Central, Jim Lehman, said in a news release. "Through their commitment to their guests, these hotels and restaurants meet AAA's stringent standards, and have passed the test of discerning AAA inspectors."
AAA's Diamond Program has been around for 80 years. Professional inspectors conduct in-person property evaluations to help determine Four Diamond designations.
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.