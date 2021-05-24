LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- More travelers will be hitting the road, rails and skies for Memorial Day weekend.
AAA expects a huge rebound in the number of Americans traveling this holiday weekend. More than 37 million people are expected to travel 50 miles or more from home nationwide.
That's an increase of 60 percent from last year when only 23 million traveled. That was the lowest on record since AAA began recording in 2000.
AAA says road trips will be the most popular form of travel, with 1.72 million people taking to the roads, a 52 percent increase over last year. That's followed by 212,000 travelers who expect to travel by air, a 600 percent increase over last year.
"As more destinations open and vaccines are administered, we're seeing an increase in consumers who are ready to get out and enjoy the unofficial start of the summer travel season," said Bevi Powell, senior vice president of AAA East Central, in a statement. "The pent-up demand for travel could also be a sign of things to come this summer, as more people feel comfortable hitting the road and making new memories with family and friends."
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.