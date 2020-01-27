LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices are falling as supplies continue to grow — and oil prices continue to decline because of concerns about the Wuhan coronavirus, AAA reported.
Louisville’s average price per gallon of regular gasoline on Monday was $2.40, down 14 cents from a week earlier and down 4 cents from a month ago.
However, prices are about 27 cents higher than last year at this time.
AAA said the national average is $2.51, down 3 cents from last week, 4 cents from a month ago and 25 cents more than a year earlier.
“Gas prices have continued to drop over the last week as gasoline stocks grew again,” the agency said.
AAA also said that oil prices dropped last week “after market concerns increased due to the growing impact of the coronavirus on global travel. If global travel demand decreases, global crude demand would likely follow suit and result in lower global crude consumption. If market concerns regarding the virus continue to grow this week, crude prices could drop further.”
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.