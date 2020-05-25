LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gas prices slowly beginning to rise.
According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas is $1.99. That's about nine cents more than a week ago. However, gas hasn't been this cheap on a Memorial Day weekend in almost 20 years.
All good things must come to an end though, however. AAA says drivers can expect those prices to continue to go up. That's because demand is going to grow as people continue to get back to work.
