FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDRB) — Lawmakers in the Kentucky House Judiciary Committee debated two abortion bills Wednesday at the Kentucky Capitol, and protesters dressed like characters from the popular "Handmaid's Tale" TV series were there in full force.
House Bill 451 calls for Attorney General Daniel Cameron to enforce statutes related to abortion facilities, and House Bill 370 calls for "dignified treatment of fetal remains after abortions."
State Rep. Stan Lee, R-Lexington, sponsored HB451, which also allows the attorney general to decide if prosecution is necessary for facilities that violate the abortion law.
As it stands, the law says abortions can't be performed except when a physician determines the procedure is necessary.
Protesters with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Indiana and Kentucky (PPAIK) dressed up like character from "Handmaid's Tale" and sat in the crowd as HB451 was heard. According to a news release, the costumes were chosen to show lawmakers that "the dystopian society we have all seen on television is just a few votes away from reality here in Kentucky" with regards to women's reproductive rights.
The PPAIK representatives supported HB 370, which requires a hospital or abortion facility to notify parents of their right to determine final disposition of fetal remains within 24 hours of a spontaneous miscarriage or abortion. The bill would also assess a Class D felony for flushing remains down a toilet, throwing remains away or cremating or burying remains in any other place than a licensed facility.
HB 370 passed the House Judiciary Committee with 15 yes votes and 6 no votes. HB 451 also passed with 13 yes votes, 5 nos and one pass.
Both bills will head to the floor of the Kentucky House of Representatives for consideration.
