LOUSIVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Unemployment claims in Kentucky and Indiana declined slightly from the week before, but total claims in both states remain far beyond the previous record levels of the 2009 recession.
More than 115,000 Kentuckians filed unemployment claims last week, and nearly 400,000 people filed claims in the past month. The state said Wednesday that it has paid out benefits exceeding $150 million since mid-March.
According to an analysis by WalletHub, Kentucky had the ninth-biggest spike in unemployment claims in the country between March 16 and April 6. A Kentucky official said Wednesday that the state is still receiving about 15,000 claims per day.
In Indiana, more than 118,000 people filed claims last week, bringing the state’s total in the past month to at least 444,000.
Both states have increased the number of people handling unemployment claims, though some people are still reporting difficulties in getting a hold of anyone on the phone.
Related Stories:
Copyright 2020 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.