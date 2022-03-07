IMAGES | Hundreds of V Corps soldiers honored before deploying to Europe
1 of 11
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.
In 2013, the V Corps was inactivated after nearly a century of service to the U.S Army. Then in February 2020, the U.S Army reactivated the V Corps at Fort Knox and identified Europe as the location for a forward headquarters.
The Corps will now support NATO's eastern flank and help coordinate multinational exercises across Europe. This move allows the U.S to have a bigger presence in Europe as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.
The troops don't know how long they'll be in Europe, which made a tough situation as they said goodbye to spouses, kids and parents.
"We have an enduring presence there, and so that will always remain," said Maj. Gen. Burke. We don't know how long this task and how long this mission is going to be and what it could transition into, which is why we're there."