V Corp soldiers were honored at Fort Knox before deploying to Germany.jpg

Hundreds of V Corps Soldiers are deploying from Fort Knox to Europe in support of NATO allies.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds of U.S Army soldiers were honored before being deployed from Fort Knox to Germany and Poland on Monday morning.

The post held a ceremony to send off about 300 soldiers as families were invited to say their goodbyes.

Commanding officers said the group is ready but many are nervous and excited as they're experiencing a whirlwind of emotions. A lot of them are junior soldiers who've never been deployed before. 

"We're prepared to stay for as long as it takes for us but obviously the Corp. will always be there," Maj. Gen. Robert Burke said.

The V Corp soldiers will continue their training as the mission continues.  

IMAGES | Hundreds of V Corps soldiers honored before deploying to Europe

1 of 11

In 2013, the V Corps was inactivated after nearly a century of service to the U.S Army. Then in February 2020, the U.S Army reactivated the V Corps at Fort Knox and identified Europe as the location for a forward headquarters.

The Corps will now support NATO's eastern flank and help coordinate multinational exercises across Europe. This move allows the U.S to have a bigger presence in Europe as Russia continues to invade Ukraine.

The troops don't know how long they'll be in Europe, which made a tough situation as they said goodbye to spouses, kids and parents.

"We have an enduring presence there, and so that will always remain," said Maj. Gen. Burke. We don't know how long this task and how long this mission is going to be and what it could transition into, which is why we're there."

Copyright 2022 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.