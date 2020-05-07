LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) -- About 80,000 Kentuckians and 44,000 Hoosiers applied for unemployment benefits last week.
Filings for both states declined from the prior week, but showed that economic disruption from the pandemic is still spreading.
The global pandemic has forced many employers to close and slash their workforces.
The number of filers in Kentucky last week was down about 11,000 from the prior week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Tuesday. However, the number of laid-off Kentucky workers seeking jobless assistance in the past seven weeks is approaching 700,000, about one-third of the state’s civilian workforce.
In Indiana, the filings last week were the lowest since the start of the pandemic, but about 612,000 Hoosiers have filed for job aid in the last seven weeks.
Governors in both states have rolled out plans to gradually reopen businesses.
